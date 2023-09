Crossroads

Despite having lived in the village for over 40 years I'm not sure if the road I'm on has a name. The road that crosses it is the Park Road but no idea what road I'm walking on!

It was another warm but windier sunny morning and after the walk I was sure that cutting the grass wouldn't waken anybody up. Grass cut and some overhanging branches cut down before it clouded over and a few showers early afternoon. Due to rain heavily overnight.