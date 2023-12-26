Previous
Aberdeen Beach by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3208

Aberdeen Beach

A walk along the beach at Aberdeen in the early afternoon on a fine, calm and sunny day. Plenty of people out walking with virtually everyone up on the paved area as the tide was very high. The low sun gave the place a lovely glow.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

