Previous
No Trains Running by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3207

No Trains Running

All quiet at the station while walking the dog. Scotrail’s message to everyone was Merry Christmas there are no trains running today.
Not many cars about either.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
878% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise