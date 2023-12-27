Weather Watcher

Like many we had a terrible day of weather and like Yankee watching the weather through the window was about al we did today. Driving wind and rain most of the day in Aberdeen but drier and calmer this evening. We are now in a Premier Inn at the airport having a 6:30 flight to Shetland tomorrow morning. I never think these flights are prompt at the best of times and I think there is little chance of it being so tomorrow. It’s not due to calm down in Shetland until around 4am tomorrow so I fear a weather delay of some sort.