Weather Watcher by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3209

Weather Watcher

Like many we had a terrible day of weather and like Yankee watching the weather through the window was about al we did today. Driving wind and rain most of the day in Aberdeen but drier and calmer this evening. We are now in a Premier Inn at the airport having a 6:30 flight to Shetland tomorrow morning. I never think these flights are prompt at the best of times and I think there is little chance of it being so tomorrow. It’s not due to calm down in Shetland until around 4am tomorrow so I fear a weather delay of some sort.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Been like that here in Cornwall today too. Cleared at about 4p.m. and we had some pretty pink and gold clouds.......however our blck cat has just come in absolutely drenched (and proceeded to shake all over us).......Little dear !
December 27th, 2023  
