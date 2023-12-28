Calm After the Storm

A splendid flight north to Sumburgh at 6:45 this morning. It's amazing how quickly the weather can change (either way).We had been aware that our area of Sandwick had been hit by a power cut from mid-afternoon yesterday and some was still off this morning. As we drove back into the village we could see that about half was in darkness but fortunately ours had been on for about an hour. Most of the rest of the village was back on by mid-morning. Although relatively calm the sea still had a good swell as can be seen from the distant cliffs seen from Hoswick and looking down as far as Levenwick.