Waterlogged

Not totally calm but a lot better especially around lunch-time. First walk along the Rompa Road for a while and while wet there was little wind at this point.

While complaining about the weather is a Shetland pastime we don't really have a need to complain about flooding like some areas of the country. It's the advantage of being not far from the sea and no rivers to talk of. Ground is saturated though with plenty of water where it can't run downhill.