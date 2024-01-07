Sign up
Previous
Photo 3220
Thrown Ashore
A lot of stones have been thrown out of the beach on to the parking area at Leebitton. Persistant easterlies like we've had are not common and as a result Leebitton was a bit more affected than usual.
A dry day and a lot less windy but cold.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6731
photos
155
followers
40
following
Tags
shetland
sandwick
leebitton
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
January 7th, 2024
