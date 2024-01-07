Previous
Thrown Ashore by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3220

Thrown Ashore

A lot of stones have been thrown out of the beach on to the parking area at Leebitton. Persistant easterlies like we've had are not common and as a result Leebitton was a bit more affected than usual.
A dry day and a lot less windy but cold.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
882% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise