Previous
Photo 3221
Da Knowe
Calm seas for the first time in a while. Looks like it will be that way for a few days. Definitely seems to be a bit lighter in the afternoons now as well.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th January 2024 9:18am
Tags
da
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
knowe
