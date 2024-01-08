Previous
Da Knowe by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3221

Da Knowe

Calm seas for the first time in a while. Looks like it will be that way for a few days. Definitely seems to be a bit lighter in the afternoons now as well.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
882% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise