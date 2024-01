Dimming of the Day

It's the Lerwick Up Helly Aa today but after being at many processions over the years it take a good day of weather to entice me to the event that starts at around 7:30 this evening. With the wind picking up over the next 24 hours (tomorrows ferries are cancelled) I'll be giving it a miss again this year. There is always the possibilty of watching online.

Looking south from Sannick towards Sumburgh Head.