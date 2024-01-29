Previous
Evening Light
Evening Light

With it being such a fine day of weather there was still a glow in the sky at 16:30. Looking forward to lighter evenings but I see there is now a weather warning for 70 mph winds for Wednesday. Not going out!! Slow steps to Spring.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful sunset
January 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
We're still waiting for summer, here.
January 29th, 2024  
