Photo 3242
Evening Light
With it being such a fine day of weather there was still a glow in the sky at 16:30. Looking forward to lighter evenings but I see there is now a weather warning for 70 mph winds for Wednesday. Not going out!! Slow steps to Spring.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
6786
photos
158
followers
40
following
888% complete
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful sunset
January 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
We're still waiting for summer, here.
January 29th, 2024
