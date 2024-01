Indoor Day

I only ventured over the threshold to feed the birds and take a daily photo!

The wind is rattling around the roof with gust over 60mph all day and, so far, a maximum of 76. Heavy rain at times as well and even some blue sky. January has certainly been a very windy month with the it ending with no planes or ferries and the bus timetable suspended although likely to be a run to Sumburgh from Lerwick at 17:15

Garden looking very desolate at the moment but there are signs of bulbs appearing.