Bridge End by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3282

Bridge End

A glorious sunny day but very cold in the easterly wind. A run out through Burra this afternoon which was looking lovely in the sunshine.

No picnic today but the car park at the outdoor centre at Bridge End is a favourite stopping off place.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

