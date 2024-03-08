SMHUA 2024

SMUHA (South Mainland Up Helly Aa) takes place on the second Friday of March. While I have a passing interest in the event and will watch what I can if the weather is good this year I was very interested as our eldest was part of the Jarl Squad. He has been a friend of the Jarl who chooses who is in the squad for many years and they were in fact born two days apart 40 years ago and spent their first few days together in the same hospital ward.

While it was a cold day it would appear that their very smart outfits kept them warm enough as they toured the South Mainland of Shetland visiting all the schools, the care home and various halls.

Our Tom is sitting second from the right on the bottom row.