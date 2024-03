Whiteness Voe

Another clear cold day for a drive out west this time. Always interesting to look out over Whiteness Voe but not as clear as it can be as no sign of Foula on the horizon.

I remember back in the 80's my mother came for a visit of 4 days and we took her to the hotel next to this spot. We didn't see a thing due to thick fog that lasted the four days she was here.