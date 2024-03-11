Previous
Evening Ferry by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3284

Evening Ferry

A short trip to Aberdeen starts with the 19:00 ferry from Lerwick with arrival due in Aberdeen at 6:45 tomorrow morning. Not allowed on top deck for a photo opportunity so settling for a view of the North Ness.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
899% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise