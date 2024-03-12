Sign up
Heading to Rosyth
After a not too bad trip to Aberdeen we had to get off the boat early at 7:00. This was due to the boat heading off to Rosyth for its annual refit. The Hrossey's sister ships the Hamnavoe and Hjaltland have already had theirs.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Canon EOS R8
Tags
aberdeen
,
northlink
,
hrossey
