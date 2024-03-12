Previous
Heading to Rosyth

After a not too bad trip to Aberdeen we had to get off the boat early at 7:00. This was due to the boat heading off to Rosyth for its annual refit. The Hrossey’s sister ships the Hamnavoe and Hjaltland have already had theirs.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
