Low Tide

I’m not in Stonehaven that often but I have been a few times over many years and this is the lowest I’ve seen the tide.

A better option for the place as the walk along the harbour path was littered with stones, sand and seaweed from all the easterly gales that have been happening. Given the number of houses that are now for sale in this area I wonder if residents have had enough of the floods caused by the tides. Another option is have those with holiday homes here have decided enough is enough and not worth the hassle of dealing with the consequences of climate change.