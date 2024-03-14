Sign up
Photo 3287
Standard Aberdeen Shot
A usual shot taken while walking along the beach at Aberdeen before we head north on the boat.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3283
3284
1135
3285
1136
3286
3287
181
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
14th March 2024 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
aberdeen
