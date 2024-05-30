Noness

The end of the Noness road is one of my favourite views in Shetland. Why I'm not sure. From our house it's only a two mile walk mostly along a single track road. At this time of year the wild flowers are amazing and there was also a good variety of birds about as well. The sound of the Red Throated Divers was amazing. If you wish to carry on after the road end you can walk another mile and a half around the cliffs back to the road or even longer round the east side of Sandwick.

A lovely place in any weather but extra special on a day like today.

Sunrise: 3:56

Sunset: 22:09