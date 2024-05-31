Previous
The Swan LK243 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3365

The Swan LK243

The old fishing boat Swan LK243 arriving in Lerwick this afternoon. She left Fair Isle this morning at 06:35 and arrived at 15:50.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
She’s a smart boat.
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise