Bogbean
Photo 3366

Bogbean

Another of my favourite plants the Bogbean never flowers for long. Only know of one area in Sandwick where it blooms but fortunately it's next to one of my regular walks.
It will probably disappear within the next fortnight.
1st June 2024

Richard Lewis

