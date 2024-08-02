Sign up
Photo 3428
Low Cloud
Low cloud for most of the day with this one hanging over the south end of Bressay this morning.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd August 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
shetland
,
bressay
