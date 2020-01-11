Previous
Taking on Supplies by lifeat60degrees
Photo 760

Taking on Supplies

Trawler Alison Kay LK57 taking on fuel from LHD Supplies before heading out to the fishing grounds. It has been a slow start to the year for the fishing fleet due to the weather and I'm not sure today is that much better.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

