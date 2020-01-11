Sign up
Photo 760
Taking on Supplies
Trawler Alison Kay LK57 taking on fuel from LHD Supplies before heading out to the fishing grounds. It has been a slow start to the year for the fishing fleet due to the weather and I'm not sure today is that much better.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Tags
shetland
,
trawler
,
lerwick
,
alison kay
