St Ninians Isle by lifeat60degrees
Photo 842

St Ninians Isle

A wander round St Ninians Isle this morning. The walk is about 3.6 miles but in that short walk there is some stunning scenery. Another glorious day of weather but it is not forecast to last.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
