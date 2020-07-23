Sign up
Photo 843
Hays Dock
This is part of the Shetland Museum and as a result it has had a quiet year.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
47
1312
1957
842
1958
843
1313
48
Views
4
4
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
23rd July 2020 3:41pm
Tags
museum
,
shetland
,
lerwick
