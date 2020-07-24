Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 844
Avrella LK174
I posted the Avrella a couple of weeks ago in the same spot.
https://365project.org/lifeat60degrees/harbour-happeni/2020-07-09
Looking a lot sprucer now after a paint job.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4167
photos
154
followers
45
following
231% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
,
avrella
