Gunilla

While I've not missed the cruise ships this year, other than them being able to fill a slot in the daily photograph calendar, I have missed the visits we get every now and then from a tall ship. On her maiden visit to Lerwick over the last couple of days was the Gunilla a Swedish ship that arrived from Iceland before heading back to Sweden this afternoon. I did see her later as the sails were being raised but it was too far out for a photo.