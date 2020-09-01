Previous
Pilot Boats by lifeat60degrees
Photo 860

Pilot Boats

The Pilot Boats are not usually at these berths at this time of year but with a lack of Cruise Ships and or Yachts this year they have not had to decant to other areas of the harbour for the summer.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

