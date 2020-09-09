Previous
Pier's End by lifeat60degrees
Photo 867

Pier's End

Pole signifying the end of the Leebitton Pier when the tide is over.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
