Photo 1060
Lerwick Lifeboat
Heading back into Lerwick after Sunday practice.
I hadn't noticed the swan over near Bressay when taking the photo.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6189
photos
161
followers
45
following
290% complete
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th April 2023 12:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
rnli
,
lerwick
