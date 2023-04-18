Sign up
Photo 1061
NS Elida
Offshore supply ship NS Elida registered in the Cayman Islands dominating Scalloway Harbour today.
18th April 2023
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
18th April 2023 8:18am
shetland
scalloway
elida
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 18th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wow! it's massive
April 18th, 2023
