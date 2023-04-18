Previous
NS Elida by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1061

NS Elida

Offshore supply ship NS Elida registered in the Cayman Islands dominating Scalloway Harbour today.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 18th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wow! it's massive
April 18th, 2023  
