Previous
NorthLink Ferry by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1079

NorthLink Ferry

NorthLink ferry Hrossey just about to dock in Lerwick having come in via the north entrance to the harbour. The captain's of the ferry's are required to do this a certain number of times each year for certification purposes.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise