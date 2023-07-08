Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
NorthLink Ferry
NorthLink ferry Hrossey just about to dock in Lerwick having come in via the north entrance to the harbour. The captain's of the ferry's are required to do this a certain number of times each year for certification purposes.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th July 2023 7:26am
Tags
ferry
shetland
lerwick
northlink
hrossey
