Scalloway Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1078

Scalloway Harbour

A grey start to the day but very calm. Salmon workboat Courageous arriving to help with the cleaning of cages.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

