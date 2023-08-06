Sign up
Previous
Photo 1088
Leebitton Rower
Very calm seas today.
Rowing Boat attached to the Leebitton Pier this morning.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
Tags
shetland
,
rower
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice reflection
August 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image! The color of the boat and its reflection are awesome!
August 6th, 2023
