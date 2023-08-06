Previous
Leebitton Rower by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1088

Leebitton Rower

Very calm seas today.

Rowing Boat attached to the Leebitton Pier this morning.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Judith Johnson ace
Nice reflection
August 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image! The color of the boat and its reflection are awesome!
August 6th, 2023  
