Photo 1087
Good Shepherd
Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd unloading at Grutness pier this morning.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
13
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd August 2023 10:23am
Tags
shetland
,
grutness
,
goodshepherd
