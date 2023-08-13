Sign up
Photo 1091
Mousa Ferry
Despite some heavy showers it was very mild and calm.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6443
photos
154
followers
40
following
298% complete
View this month »
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
Latest from all albums
3070
127
1785
3071
1786
128
3072
1091
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th August 2023 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferry
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
