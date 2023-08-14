Previous
Valhalla by lifeat60degrees
Valhalla

Dive boat Valhalla leaving Lerwick briefly heading South before heading North to Unst mid-morning.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
