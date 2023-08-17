Sign up
Photo 1093
Waiting to Board
Tourists of the cruise ship waiting to board the ferry to Mousa this morning. Should have been a good day for it.
17th August 2023
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th August 2023 9:20am
Tags
ferry
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
