Previous
Photo 1094
Unnamed
This yacht was leaving Lerwick harbour this afternoon. I looked on Marine Traffic for a name but it did not appear there so I won't be able to track this one's progress. Having said that it may be local and just changing berth.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS R8
18th August 2023 3:16pm
Tags
yacht
,
shetland
,
lerwick
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 18th, 2023
