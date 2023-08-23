Previous
Hrossey by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1095

Hrossey

NorthLink Ferries Hrossey berthed in Lerwick this morning.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise