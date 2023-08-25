Previous
Hay's Dock by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1096

Hay's Dock

At one point I was not sure I would have any photo's for today. Hurriedly took this one while parked at the Museum in Lerwick
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Olwynne
Nice colourful shot
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise