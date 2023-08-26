Sign up
Previous
Photo 1097
Statsraad Lehmkuhl
Safely berthed at Victoria Pier west with the funnels of Hebridean Princess and Nieuw Statendam seen behind her.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th August 2023 9:51am
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
lehmkhul
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful ship
August 26th, 2023
Linda Godwin
What a cool sight!
August 26th, 2023
