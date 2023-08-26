Previous
Statsraad Lehmkuhl by lifeat60degrees
Statsraad Lehmkuhl

Safely berthed at Victoria Pier west with the funnels of Hebridean Princess and Nieuw Statendam seen behind her.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful ship
August 26th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
What a cool sight!
August 26th, 2023  
