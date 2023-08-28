Previous
Marina by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1098

Marina

Berthed at Breiwick. Part of the Oceania cruise line.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It is a great image, although being on the sea in such a 'building' is not my thing :-)
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise