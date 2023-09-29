Previous
Boats in Town by lifeat60degrees
Boats in Town

The strong winds seem to have brought in a lot of fishing boats many from Norway. In total I counted 21 Norwegian boats berthed 10 of which are amongst this lot.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

