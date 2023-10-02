Previous
Heading Home by lifeat60degrees
Heading Home

This boat was not on the tracker so couldn't work out where he'd been but I suspect at the back of Bressay and now heading back home.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Richard Lewis

lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

