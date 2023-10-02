Sign up
Previous
Photo 1102
Heading Home
This boat was not on the tracker so couldn't work out where he'd been but I suspect at the back of Bressay and now heading back home.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6552
photos
152
followers
40
following
301% complete
View this month »
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Latest from all albums
1101
3120
1820
3121
1821
3122
1102
3123
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd October 2023 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
