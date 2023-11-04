Sign up
Photo 1103
H90 Guiding Light
Hull registered Guiding Light leaving Lerwick harbour this afternoon apparently heading for Peterhead which should take around 30 hours.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Tags
shetland
,
trawler
,
lerwick
,
guidinglight
Jerzy
ace
I have a fascination with ships and boats. Great capture
November 4th, 2023
