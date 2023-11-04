Previous
H90 Guiding Light by lifeat60degrees
H90 Guiding Light

Hull registered Guiding Light leaving Lerwick harbour this afternoon apparently heading for Peterhead which should take around 30 hours.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Jerzy ace
I have a fascination with ships and boats. Great capture
November 4th, 2023  
