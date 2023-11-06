Previous
Morning Ferry
Morning Ferry

Arriving this morning on the 10 minute crossing from Bressay to Lerwick
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Rob Z
A wonderful image with those lovely colours and reflections.
November 6th, 2023  
Suzanne
The light is beautiful
November 6th, 2023  
