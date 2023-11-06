Sign up
Previous
Photo 1104
Morning Ferry
Arriving this morning on the 10 minute crossing from Bressay to Lerwick
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th November 2023 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
leirna
Rob Z
ace
A wonderful image with those lovely colours and reflections.
November 6th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
The light is beautiful
November 6th, 2023
