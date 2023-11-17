Sign up
Previous
Photo 1105
Small Boat Harbour
7 miles and 15 minutes east of the main photo of Scalloway Harbour on the North Sea side of the Isle and just as calm not much was moving in Lerwick's small boat harbour.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
harbour
shetland
lerwick
Kitty Hawke
ace
So peaceful.....not a ripple............
November 17th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Love those charming lights.
November 17th, 2023
