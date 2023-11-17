Previous
Small Boat Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1105

Small Boat Harbour

7 miles and 15 minutes east of the main photo of Scalloway Harbour on the North Sea side of the Isle and just as calm not much was moving in Lerwick's small boat harbour.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
So peaceful.....not a ripple............
November 17th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Love those charming lights.
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise