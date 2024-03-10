Previous
Creels at Walls by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1134

Creels at Walls

Creels sitting on the harbour at Walls. No sign of anybody about on a cold day.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise