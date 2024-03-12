Previous
Aberdeen Arrival by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1135

Aberdeen Arrival

View from Hrossey as she arrived in Aberdeen this morning. Unusually two NorthLink ferries passed this morning. The Hjaltland is on the left as we reversed into our berth.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Photo Details

Wonderful
March 12th, 2024  
