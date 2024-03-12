Sign up
Previous
Photo 1135
Aberdeen Arrival
View from Hrossey as she arrived in Aberdeen this morning. Unusually two NorthLink ferries passed this morning. The Hjaltland is on the left as we reversed into our berth.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6879
photos
152
followers
39
following
310% complete
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1912
3281
3282
1134
3283
3284
1135
3285
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
12th March 2024 6:10am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
scotland
,
aberdeen
,
hrossey
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 12th, 2024
